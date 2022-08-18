Healing House and the Williamson County Anti-Drug Coalition will host No Second Chances: Fentanyl Poisoning in Our Communities, a free public education event with addiction professionals and specialists on Sept. 20.
The event will take place at Franklin's Williamson County Performing Arts Center from 6:30 p.m.–7:45 p.m. and feature keynote speaker, Dr. Stephen Loyd, as well as on-site training from Williamson County Anti-Drug Coalition's Michael Bare.
"Timed for Recovery Month and the return of students to school, this September seminar will address the alarming Fentanyl Crisis sweeping Tennessee and the country," the event description reads.
The free, public event will include addiction professionals and specialists to help parents, caretakers, educators and others be informed and prepared, per the release.
"Our communication, across the board, has to be more direct in addressing drugs," Healing Housing Executive Director Tracey Levine said in an email. "As a community we must take preventative steps in terms of educating our kids about the reality of this 'One and Done' drug. We have to be prepared to react if we see that someone has overdosed. The responsibility of intervention in schools and the workforce has never been greater."
"Attendees will walk away with a greater awareness about the effects of Fentanyl on the brain as well as strategies being used to combat Fentanyl overdose spikes. Attendees will also walk away knowing how to respond to an opioid overdose and how to properly administer opioid overdose reversal medication and how and when to use fentanyl strips for testing drugs."
Register online for the free event here
.
