The early voting period for the 2021 Franklin city election saw a huge voter turnout that surpassed the total numbers for both the 2019 and 2017 city elections.
Ahead of Election Day, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 26, the count already surpassed the past two elections with 3,403 registered voters participating in the early voting period for a turnout rate of 6.3 percent.
In the 2017 city election, a total of 2,328 registered voters cast ballots during both the early voting period and on election day, coming out to a 4.9 percent voter turnout rate. In 2019, 1,774 voters cast their ballots during early voting and on election day, coming out to a 3.4 percent turnout rate.
Ward 4, which sees Elizabeth Wanzak and Patrick Bagget vying for the same seat, brought in the most votes thus far at 1,235, whereas Ward 1 with its single candidate and incumbent alderman Beverly Burger, saw the least at 291.
When and where to vote
The upcoming Franklin election will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Click here to see if you're registered to vote, and click here for more information on the Franklin 2021 election.
Voters will cast ballots for their alderman candidate of choice in their respective ward, as well as for the alderman at large position. Click here to view the campaign contributions to each candidate.
View below for the list of candidates.
WARD 1
WARD 2
WARD 3
WARD 4
AT LARGE
