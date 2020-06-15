Organizers of the Fuller Story campaign have recently announced that fundraising progress has been made to erect a statue of a U.S. Colored Troops soldier on the Franklin Square but more money is needed to complete the project.
A total of $100,000 has been raised toward the goal of $150,000 to erect the statue, which will complement the four interpretive markers installed on the town square that call attention to the experiences and advancements of African Americans before, during and after the Civil War.
“Our intention has always been to put something up rather than tearing something down,” Battle of Franklin Trust CEO Eric A. Jacobson said. “We recognize the importance of bringing awareness to the African American experience now more than ever and we’re nearing our goal with just $50,000 needed to complete the project.”
The announcement comes as Franklin and Williamson County, as well as the rest of the country, are experiencing renewed awareness of racial injustice on the heels of the killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a white police officer in Minneapolis. Protests and vigils have been held on Franklin’s town square and at First Missionary Baptist Church on Natchez Street, and there have been other demonstrations in the county.
Jacobson is one of the four founders of the Fuller Story, along with pastors Hewitt Sawyers, Chris Williamson and Kevin Riggs. Working with the City of Franklin, community leaders and other pastors and historians, the four organizers led an unveiling last October of the four markers and a fifth one detailing the Battle of Franklin.
The culmination of the “Fuller Story” will be the unveiling of the bronze statue of a U.S. Colored Troops soldier that will be placed on the square near the historic Williamson County Courthouse.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously to place the markers as well as a full-scale statue on the square in a place of equal nobility across from the Confederate monument. Tennessee native Joe F. Howard is sculpting the statue to be erected in early 2021.
“We’re encouraging supporters to make a donation to help us reach our goal,” Jacobson added.“Help us do something positive and powerful for Franklin and for the Civil War community.”
Donations may be made through the Battle of Franklin Trust website or by calling Laurie McPeak at 615-794-0903.
