Franklin Fire Chief Rocky Garzarek has resigned from his position after a 16-year service with the Franklin Fire Department.
In a memo to members of the fire department, Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey said Garzarek resigned Tuesday afternoon, effective immediately. The Home Page has reached out to Stuckey for any additional information on why Garzarek resigned.
“I have appointed [assistant Fire Chief] Glenn Johnson to serve as Interim Fire Chief,” Stuckey said in the memo. “We will take some time to determine our process for the selection of our next Fire Chief. We will keep you informed as we know more about this process.
“In the meantime, I know you will continue to serve the community to the very best of your ability and that you will fully support Chief Johnson and the entire Fire Department team during this time of transition.”
Garzarek, who was named fire chief for the Franklin Fire Department in 2004, has more than 40 years in fire service. He began his career with the Rocky Ridge and Center Point fire departments in Alabama.
