The Franklin Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire on Saturday morning at Bricktop's Restaurant in Cool Springs after a fryer malfunctioned and caught fire.
According to a news release, crews were dispatched to the restaurant just before 9 a.m. where they found smoke and fire on the building's roof.
Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said in the news release that the restaurant has been closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but had reopened to prepare takeout and delivery orders for the Easter weekend.
King said that when the kitchen's fryer was restarted it malfunctioned and ignited the fire and spread through the hood system to the roof of the restaurant.
The building's automatic fire sprinkler system helped to contain the fire inside the building while crews from both FFD and Brentwood Fire and Rescue were able to extinguish the blaze that resulted in no injures and an estimated $50,000 in damage.
