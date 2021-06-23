Williamson County Fire Rescue, the Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department, Arrington Fire and Rescue and other first responder agencies responded to a house fire on Cox Road on Tuesday evening which displaced a family.
Crews were dispatched to the single-story home in College Grove around 6 p.m. where they found the home on fire and found two occupants outside and safe from the blaze.
According to a WCFR social media post, the accidental fire was caused by an outdoor grill, and no one was injured.
A portion of Cox Road was shut down for a duration of the response, and was later reopened.
The family was displaced by the fire, and it has been aided by the American Red Cross.
