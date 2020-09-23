The Franklin Fire Department is investigating the cause of a commercial building fire on Monday evening that began in a warehouse storage area of Comfort Supply, an HVAC wholesaler, on Columbia Avenue.
According to an FFD news release, the fire was contained by the building's automatic sprinkler system, and crews were dispatched at approximately 5:38 p.m. where they found smoke coming from the building on arrival to the scene.
Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said in the news release that no one was in the building at the time of the fire and no one was injured in the incident that he estimated caused around $100,000 in damage.
The building complex also houses several other tenants, including Lasko Metal Products, who owns the building, Fellowship Bible Church and a Habitat for Humanity Re-Store.
FFD reports that Comfort Supply will be closed briefly for repairs, but the other tenants in the building, including Fellowship Bible Church and Habitat for Humanity Re-store, will remain open.
