The Franklin Fire Department and Franklin Police Department responded to a house fire in the Liberty Hills subdivision early Monday morning after police spotted the blaze.
According to an FFD news release, emergency crews responded to a two-story home on Lipton Court after an FPD officer saw flames and heard loud noises caused by the fire just after midnight.
That officer, identified by as FPD Officer Alan Yates, responded to the home and confirmed that the family of four had escaped the home with no injuries, and FPD released body camera footage of the incident.
Dramatic Video: Coming up, a release of information from @FranklinFire about how an overnight Franklin Police Officer on patrol spotted a house fire, alerted Firefighters, and helped get residents to safety. pic.twitter.com/dTfpPtCrcs— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) December 6, 2021
Franklin Fire Investigator Will Farris said that the fire began on the home's back deck, and the fire was mostly contained to the exterior of the home before it was extinguished, while some heat and smoke damage damaged the home's attic.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
