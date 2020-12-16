The Franklin Fire Department responded to a fire at J. Alexander's restaurant in Cool Springs on Wednesday morning that caused more than $150,000 in damage to the restaurant.
According to an FPD news release, crews were dispatched to the Galleria Boulevard restaurant at 9:31 a.m. where flames and smoke were seen coming from the roof of the building.
The restaurant was not open, but 10 employees were inside of the restaurant prepping to open when they evacuated the building, resulting in no injuries.
Franklin Fire Investigator Will Farris said in the news release that a hot ember from the wood-burning chargrill appliance ignited the fire inside the ductwork of the kitchen hood exhaust system.
That ductwork had "significant creosote and grease build-up inside" which contributed to the fire.
Brentwood Fire and Rescue also deployed to the scene.
According to the news release, the business is expected to remain closed for repairs through Friday, while the J. Alexander's Franklin Facebook page posted the that business will be closed "until further notice."
