The Franklin Fire Department and Brentwood Fire and Rescue responded to a commercial structure fire at J. Alexander's restaurant on Tuesday evening.
According to an FFD news release, emergency crews responded to the scene just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday when a 911 caller reported fire on the building's roof.
Employees and diners evacuated the building as emergency crews arrived and were able to contain the fire to the restaurant's ventilation system.
No one was injured in the incident, and according to FFD Battalion Chief Tyler Crews, damage to the restaurant was minor.
The restaurant closed after the fire, and according to a social media post by the restaurant, the location reopened for business on Wednesday evening, but was unable to use their wood-fired grill.
The restaurant saw another fire in December 2020 that temporarily shut the restaurant down.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by FFD.
