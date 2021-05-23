The Franklin Fire Department is investigating a fire that heavily damaged a large garage workshop in the Forrest Crossing subdivision on Saturday morning.
According to an FFD news release, crews were dispatched to Countrywood Drive after a passerby called 911 to report the fire around 7:49 a.m.
Crews were in the area and responded to the plume of black smoke where they found the two-story, 1,000-square-foot detached garage workshop with heavy visible fire.
Franklin Fire Investigator Todd Wilson reported that the homeowners were inside the main residence when they heard a loud popping noise prior to seeing the fire and also calling 911.
Wilson said the fire began on the first floor of the building, which contained a car, truck, and mechanic equipment and tools, while the second floor of the building was being used for storage.
No injuries were reported in the blaze, and the cause of the fire has not been announced.
