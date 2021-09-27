Franklin's Shake Shack is temporarily closed after a kitchen fire caused damage to the Cool Springs restaurant on Sunday night.
According to the Franklin Fire Department, the fire was caused by electrical equipment which started behind a gas-powered griddle.
A restaurant employee was able to use a fire extinguisher to put the blaze out prior to firefighters arriving, and no one was injured in the incident.
The fire was contained to the kitchen and resulted in less than $5,000 in estimated damage.
The business, which opened in June, is expected to reopen soon, but an exact date has not been announced.
