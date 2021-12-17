A fire destroyed a Franklin home on Thursday evening, displacing several people.
According to a Williamson County Rescue Squad news release, crews were dispatched to the home on Old Highway 96 just before 7 p.m. where they found the home fully enveloped in fire with all of the occupants safely out of the structure.
“Multiple propane tanks were near the structure and had to be vented and burned off to release all of the propane,” the news release reads. “Although the home was located in a rural part of the county, a good water supply was established from a nearby fire hydrant and crews were able to contain the fire.”
In total, 24 firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the incident, with one firefighter treated at the scene for heat exhaustion.
The fire, which destroyed the home, was ruled accidental, but no cause was released.
The American Red Cross is assisting the homeowner, and mutual aid was issued by Williamson County EMS, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Fairview Fire, Williamson County EMA, Box 94 Rehab Unit and Middle Tennessee Electric.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.