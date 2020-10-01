Franklin Mayor Ken Moore has declared the month of October 2020 as Fire Prevention Month in Franklin.
His proclamation, signed at last week’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, urges residents to support and participate in the virtual Fire Prevention Month activities and efforts of the Franklin Fire Department.
These include virtual tours of the department’s newest apparatus, including Engine 7 and Tower 1, as well as a virtual tour of the Family Safety House, which is the department's educational mobile classroom.
Additionally, the Franklin Fire Department has teamed up with the Williamson County Public Library. Fire Prevention Month goody bags and plastic fire hats are available until the end of October at the Main Library in Franklin, in the Children’s Department.
“Virtual Storytime with a Firefighter” videos were also created with the help of the library. For links to all of these opportunities and more, visit www.franklintn.gov/FirePreventionMonth.
