Tennessee's First Lady Maria Lee joined Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance Commissioner Carter Lawrence and members of the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office last week to deliver food, cleaning supplies and smoke alarms to volunteer firefighters in Williamson County.
On Wednesday, Lee visited Williamson Fire-Rescue members at the Peytonsville Volunteer Fire Department station and helped firefighters to install new smoke alarms at a Thompson’s Station home.
This is part of the SFMO's ongoing "Get Alarmed, Tennessee!" campaign which aims to educate citizens on fire safety and provide new, working fire alarms to fire departments to distribute to homes in need.
"Tennessee's volunteer firefighters embody the definition of being true servants through volunteering to serve their communities and putting their lives on the line for their neighbors," Lee said in a news release. “I am honored to be a part of the SFMO’s ongoing effort to support volunteer firefighters across our state while also encouraging Tennesseans to focus on fire safety in their own homes.”
This support for the sacrifice and service of firefighters in Tennessee also highlights the state's reliance on volunteer firefighters who, according to the state, make up more than 62 percent of Tennessee's firefighters.
“Inspired by the service of First Lady Maria Lee, the State Fire Marshal’s Office has since served more than 50 volunteer fire departments across the three Grand Divisions of our state. During each visit, the SFMO has delivered water, snacks, given information as to support and grants, and, most importantly, we’ve offered our sincere thanks to the men and women who volunteer their time and talents to protect the lives and property of their neighbors,” Lawrence, who also serves as the Tennessee State Fire Marshal.\, said in the news release. “Through these visits, our team has learned how to better support volunteer firefighters, grown closer to the men and women who comprise the Tennessee Fire Service and developed an even deeper appreciation for their selfless work. As the State Fire Marshal, I can say it is truly an honor to help serve them and help serve Tennessee.”
