Five Franklin families were awarded $1,000 through a FirstBank Mortgage scholarship program.
FirstBank Mortgage has awarded $58,000 total in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee as part of the Next Generation Mortgage Scholarship program.
FirstBank mortgage bankers Charles Rice, John Phillips and Martin Bennett awarded five scholarships to families in the Franklin area.
Customers who closed a mortgage loan with FirstBank Mortgage in 2019 were automatically entered in a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship for a child, stepchild, adopted child or foster child living at home. Recipients were selected by FirstBank mortgage bankers who drew one name for every 50 loans they closed.
“We are committed to helping others get to a better place, and a crucial component of that is supporting our future leaders in Franklin,” said Wib Evans, president of FirstBank Ventures, which includes FirstBank Mortgage. “The Next Generation Mortgage Scholarship continues to provide financial support to the families of students looking to take that next step in their education.”
The 2019 Franklin winners are:
Jeffrey Long
Katherine Carden
James Stone
Gary Wild
Matthew Brown
This year’s scholarship program is open to qualifying FirstBank Mortgage customers in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee who close a mortgage between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020. Those customers will be entered into the following year’s drawing.
