The post office at Five Points in downtown Franklin is expected to remain as is, but it has temporarily closed until the United States Postal Service can find a new operator to take it over as a contractor.
A sign on the front door of the building said that as of April 1, the post office will be closed until further notice.
Tom Otte, who had a contract with the USPS since 2014 before retiring from the position March 31, told the Home Page Thursday morning that details had been worked out between the Postal Service, the city of Franklin, which owns the building, and FirstBank, which holds the lease, and that the space would continue as a small post office serving mostly downtown Franklin residents, businesses and organizations.
The city and FirstBank got U.S. Rep Mark Green and Sen. Marsha Blackburn involved, according to Otte, and that played a significant part in keeping the location as a post office.
The USPS had heard from around 10 people interested in taking over operations, and in fact had reached an agreement with someone to begin running it. However, that person apparently backed out of the deal at the last minute.
Otte had five employees working for him at Five Points, and all are available to return once a new operator is on board and the site reopens.
The Five Points post office has catered to a large population of downtown residents and businesses for decades. The space includes between 1,500 and 1,600 mailboxes, according to Otte, and those remain open to customers.
To send packages, customers will need to visit the main Franklin post office at 810 Oak Meadow Drive.
