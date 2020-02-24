For at least another five weeks, neither snow nor rain nor the impending loss of an operator will keep the post office at Five Points from doing business.
Tom Otte, who has had a contract with the United States Postal Service to operate the small post office in the 75-year-old building at the heart of downtown Franklin, has agreed to extend his position through March 31. He had stated earlier this year he was planning to retire Feb. 29 from the contract he has had with the USPS since 2014.
“They (USPS officials) heard from enough people who want this to remain a post office that they asked me to stay for another month so they can get a new group ready to take over,” said Otte, who owns American Mail and Insert (AMi) marketing company in Brentwood with Barb Izzo.
He added that the USPS has heard from around 10 individuals or groups interested in taking over operations.
The city of Franklin has owned the building since 2007, and it worked out a 20-year lease arrangement with FirstBank in February 2013. Renovations were subsequently made to what was then entirely a post office, and now FirstBank leases the post office space to Otte.
Milissa Reierson, communications manager for the city of Franklin, said in an email the USPS has indicated it would be open to exploring some form of short-term or interim arrangement to maintain full operations of the Five Points post office.
“We are continuing to work on this, but are encouraged by these steps from USPS,” she said.
The Five Points post office has catered to a large population of downtown residents and businesses for decades. Otte, who will continue working in the AMi location in Cool Springs, said the post office does over $1 million in business each year.
The space includes between 1,500 and 1,600 mailboxes, according to Otte, with over 1,000 of them held by long-term customers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.