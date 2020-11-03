Five students were arrested at Centennial High School on Monday following a fight at the school
According to Williamson County Schools Communications Director Carol Birdsong, parents were notified of the incident in an email from CHS Principal Meghen Sanders.
"Prior to the start of school, there was a fight inside our building that included intervention by the School Resource Officer. In addition, a threat was made against our school," the email reads. "Initial information shared led to additional SROs arriving on campus. For student safety, I called for a shelter in place, which meant that students and teachers would remain in their classrooms for an amount of time without transitioning to other classes. After an initial investigation through first period, the shelter in place was lifted. Additional SROs remained on campus throughout the day."
The email also said that "portions of the event" were recorded by students and shared on social media, adding that both the school and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, who provide school resource officers, are still investigating the incident.
"My staff and I are committed to ensuring Centennial is a safe and supportive learning environment for all our students, including a safe and successful day of learning on Wednesday," Sanders said in the email.
WCSO Public Information Officer Sharon Puckett would only confirm that five arrests were made, citing that the unidentified individuals are juveniles as to why she would not comment further.
Both Puckett and Birdsong refused to tell the Home Page if anyone was injured or if a weapon was involved in the incident.
It's also unknown at this time what the specifics of the threat made against the school were, but Birdsong did confirm that additional SROs were not required at the school on Tuesday as students are not present while teachers and staff have a professional development work day.
It is also unknown what if any charges have been filed in the incident and if any of the five students were booked into the juvenile detention facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.