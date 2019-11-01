Marshall Co. 30, Nolensville 14
The Nolensville Knights fell on the road to rival Marshall Co. to finish second in their region.
The team rallied for two late touchdowns but they were scoreless throughout most of the contest.
They host Macon Co. next Friday to open the playoffs.
Summit 35, Lincoln Co. 0
The Summit Spartans rode a cumulative 337 yards on the ground rushing, largely shared between Grayson Hill (115 yards, 2TDs) and Tre Hunter (100 yards, 1 TD), to top Lincoln Co.
The team held its opponent to 33 yards in return.
Summit's Keaten Wade rushed for a touchdown as well in the victory.
They'll head to Gallatin to start their playoff bracket.
Farview 42, Stewart County 6
Spring Hill 19, Lawrence Co. 16
Grace Baptist 29, GCA 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.