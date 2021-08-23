Franklin’s former fire chief Ronald "Rocky" Garzarek has been indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury on one count of official misconduct following an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.
The comptroller investigated Garzarek's alleged unauthorized remote work some 3,000 miles away from Franklin last year, which led to his resignation.
As previously reported, Garzarek resigned from the city on June 16, 2020, and internal documents show that the abrupt resignation came about after the city became aware that Garzarek was eight hours away from Franklin in a time when some employees have been working remotely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Garzarek resigned by way of a short, handwritten note and later he wrote a letter to Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey on June 10 where he apologized for controversy and issued an explanation for his actions.
Garzarek said that if a major emergency had taken place in the city, he would have been able to return to Franklin in eight hours or less.
“During the time in question, I was actively engaged in city business as you are very aware of after reviewing my calendar and with our last two discussions. I communicated with you and the city leadership team almost daily, my administrative staff at least three times a week, and my senior staff members daily. At no time, did I neglect my duties as a leader of my team,” Garzarek wrote.
As Garzarek’s resignation was announced Stuckey promoted FFD Assistant Fire Chief Glenn Johnson to serve as Interim Fire Chief and Johnson was later permanently promoted to lead the department.
Garzarek said that he was taking care of elderly parents, who live in an unspecified location, but that he was able to actively continue to his role as fire chief as he worked remotely.
“While I communicated with you early on that I needed to provide for the needs and care for my elderly parents, I failed to keep you apprised of my whereabouts with frequent updates for why I needed to remain where I was working remotely. I made some mistakes in judgement in believing that you were OK with me remaining close to my parents and choosing to work remotely from various locations,” Garzarek wrote in a June 10 letter to Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey.
The comptroller's office investigation determined that between Feb. 27, 2020 and March 16, 2020, Garzarek traveled 3,350 miles in his city-owned Chevrolet Tahoe. They added that Garzarek did not use the city fuel card for any purchases during the 3,350 mile trip.
“All government entities in Tennessee must provide oversight when they authorize staff to take home vehicles,” Comptroller Jason Mumpower said in a news release. “This would include regular monitoring of mileage and having clear policies about the acceptable use of city-owned assets.”
Garzarek is scheduled to be arraigned in a Williamson County Criminal Court on Sept. 10, and the Comptroller’s full investigative report can be found here.
