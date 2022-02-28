A Franklin businessman who pleaded guilty last year to a 13-year bribery scheme involving the former sheriff in Norfolk, Va., was sentenced to three years in prison on Friday.
According to the Associated Press, 67-year-old Gerard Francis “Jerry” Boyle was also fined $35,000, and had previously agreed to forfeit $2.7 million to the federal government as part of a plea deal.
As previously reported, Boyle admitted to engaging in the scheme when he served as the the chief executive officer and founder of Nashville-based Correct Care Solutions, a health care company that operates inside of correctional facilities around the world, according to a Department of Justice news release.
In August, 63-year-old Robert McCabe, who was the Norfolk, Va., sheriff for more than 20 years, was convicted by a jury on the charges of conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud, honest services mail fraud, conspiracy to obtain property under color of official right, obtaining property under color of official right and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
“Over the course of the conspiracy, Boyle provided McCabe things of value, such as gifts, cash, entertainment, a Richard Petty driving experience, travel, campaign contributions and in-kind political contributions,” the news release reads. “In exchange, McCabe performed official acts related to CCS’ medical services contracts with the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office."
“Gerard Boyle leveraged McCabe’s greed to unfairly game the system and get ahead of competitors," said Brian Dugan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Norfolk Field Office, in the release.
