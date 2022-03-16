The Franklin Transit Authority recently announced that John Schroer has been unanimously appointed as chairman of the organization.
Schroer’s transportation and government experience is extensive, according to a press release from FTA, having served as commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Transportation from 2011-19. Additionally, he was mayor for the city of Franklin prior to his position with TDOT, and served temporarily as an at-large alderman last year. Schroer was also a school board member for the Franklin Special School District for a number of years.
Currently, he serves on the Williamson County Foster Care review board, as well as on the Williamson County UGB board.
Additional members of the Franklin Transit Authority include Kerry Perkinson (energy adviser), Eric McElroy (WSP USA), Jill Burgin (Williamson County Emergency Management Agency), Chuck Barber (MTEMC), Patrick Baggett (Franklin alderman) and Ashley W. Roberts (Daniel-Christian Real Estate.) The Franklin Transit Authority is operated and managed by The TMA Group, a regional leader in customizing innovative environmentally friendly, multimodal transportation solutions for employers and communities.
For more information, contact Debbie Henry, president and CEO, at 615-790-4005.
