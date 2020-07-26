A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's probe into a Pulaksi woman and former owner of Five Star Medical Staffing in Franklin has led to an Williamson County Grand Jury indictment against Cathy Lynn Taylor, also known as Taylor-Smith, for multiple counts including TennCare fraud and identity theft.
According to a TBI news release, the agency alleges that a multi-year investigation revealed that from 2011 through 2018, Taylor submitted forged timesheets, and signed individuals’ names, as though they had performed or received the services.
Investigators also allege that Taylor submitted timesheets for services not rendered to clients, and forged signatures of both employees and clients.
According to the release, on July 13, the Williamson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging 56-year-old Taylor with one count of theft over $10,000, seven counts of forgery, 30 counts of identity theft, and one count of TennCare Fraud.
Taylor was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail on a $10,000 bond on Friday and was released the same day. Taylor is scheduled to appear in court on July 29.
