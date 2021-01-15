Sister Cities of Franklin and Williamson County founding member Doug Sharp was honored with a mayoral proclamation during Tuesday night's Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore thanked Sharp for his work in establishing the organization in 2001.
“He was elected as president and served for a total of 11 years. As president he helped establish relationships with Carleton Place, Canada, County Laois, Ireland, and Bad Soden am Taunus, Germany,” Moore said in a news release.
Sharp, who owns and operates Sharp Urban Planning, along with other members of the Leadership Franklin class of 2000-2001 which established Sister Cities of Franklin and Williamson County as their class project.
The goal of that project was creating and building cultural and exchange programs with other cities around the world that would benefit citizens by fostering understanding and goodwill.
Moore thanked Sharp for helping to establish the Celebration of Nations multicultural arts festival and the high school student exchange program with Germany.
According to a news release, other accomplishments include working with Canada to bring the Great Pumpkin annually to Pumpkinfest, working with Ireland to bring an Irish dance troupe to the Féile Festival and an Irish brass marching band to the Veterans Day parade, as well as facilitating multiple trips to, and receiving multiple guests from, Franklin's sister cities.
“Doug is always willing to serve with countless volunteer hours and his own financial contribution, and I thank him for his dedicated service," Moore said.
Current Sister Cities of Franklin and Williamson County President Jason Collins also expressed his thanks for Sharp's contributions to the community.
“Doug has done a lot. Usually Leadership Franklin participants end with a presentation and a very nice project they leave for Franklin," Collins said. "Doug’s been with this for 19 years. He’s had some other people with him, but he’s carried the torch for 19 years.”
“While I certainly appreciate this recognition, I would like to share it with other past presidents, including Patricia Kriebel, Mike Thompson, and especially Alderman Pearl Bransford, who recently passed away," Sharp said in the news release. "Her loss has been tremendous, but we are grateful for Pearl’s countless contributions to our organization.”
To learn more about the sister cities organization, become involved, or make a donation in honor of Pearl Bransford, visit http://sistercitiestn.org/.
