A four-year-old Franklin girl was killed and her mother was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Paducah, Ky., on Sunday morning, near the Illinois state line.
According to the Paducah Police Department, the crash took place at approximately 9:47 a.m. on Sunday, June 27, on Interstate 24 near mile marker three.
That crash occurred after a tractor trailer collided with stopped traffic, killing four-year-old Emery Wren, and injuring her mother, 38-year-old Michelle Wren, of Franklin.
In total, nine people were injured and one fatality occurred as a result of the crash.
According to a PPD social media post, that tractor trailer, driven by 32-year-old Narinder Kumar, of Glen Oak, N.Y., collided into the back of Wren's 2013 Toyota Highlander, causing the SUV to flip.
Police said that Kumar reported that he was unable to stop his vehicle in time to prevent the crash.
That tractor trailer rig is owned by KM Georgia Trucking of Johns Creek, Ga., and continued to collide with seven other vehicles on the interstate before it came to a rest against a cable barrier in the median.
According to PPD, Wren also had other two children in her vehicle who sustained “possible injuries" in the crash.
Six other people were injured in the crash and transported to several hospitals, including one person who was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital. Kumar was uninjured.
Those victims were from a variety of states, including North Carolina, Illinois, Wisconsin and Kentucky.
Police said that the crash littered about a quarter mile of I-24 with crash debris and shut down I-24 for nearly seven hours.
Police continue to investigate the crash, and it's unclear if any charges will be filed in the incident.
Police report that this is the second fatal crash on I-24 in the last month, and PPD Chief Brian Laird said in the social media post that ongoing construction on the Ohio River bridge is a contributing factor in recent collisions in the area.
