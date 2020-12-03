The Franklin Police Department announced the arrest of a Shelbyville woman wanted for felony evading arrest on Nov. 18 in the Cool Springs area.
According to an FPD news release, Franklin Police asked for the public’s help to identify two Felony Evading suspects who fled from police in a white Toyota Tacoma on Nov. 18 in Cool Springs. The pair was suspected to be involved in the theft of a vehicle.
Tips poured in and 23-year-old Jordan Gerber was arrested in Bedford County and is awaiting transfer to Williamson County.
Last week FPD asked for the public’s assistance in identifying Gerber and a male suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified by police.
