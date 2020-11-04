The Franklin Police Department have identified the suspect in the Oct. 26 armed robbery of a Franklin Starbucks.
According to an FPD news release, citizen tips helped police to identify 23-year-old Dakota O’Daniel as the man who brandished a pistol and fled with an undisclosed amount of money from the S. Royal Oaks Blvd. Starbucks.
Officers located the suspected getaway vehicle at a Hermitage apartment complex and it was impounded.
Police said that the car belongs to O'Daniel's girlfriend, who had both been staying at the complex before O'Daniel left, and is currently on the run.
Police said that O’Daniel is a convicted felon on probation and is wanted for additional crimes in other cities.
They did not specify what his prior convictions are, but they warned that he should be considered armed and dangerous.
O’Daniel is described as slim white male standing approximately 6’2″ who may be driving a red Ford Fusion with a Tennessee license plate number 3W11S7.
Police ask that anyone with information on O'Daniel's location to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or submit an anonymous e-tip here. Anyone with information that leads to O'Daniel's arrest may be entitled to a cash reward.
Police also ask that anyone who sees O'Daniel to call 911.
