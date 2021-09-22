Franklin Police says they have several certified technicians who can check your child’s car seat to make sure it’s properly installed.
These specially trained police officers will actually put your seat in for you, which can, especially, be a relief to new parents.
The Franklin Police Department is recognizing Child Passenger Safety Week with the launching of a child car seat hotline.
The hotline will allow parents to set up an appointment to help them either install a car seat or have their already installed car seat double checked for safety.
Appointments can be made by phone at (615)550-678 3 or by email.
FPD also provided links for more information about child car seat safety:
- Car Seat Types: Determine whether your child fits best in a rear-facing car seat, forward-facing car seat, booster seat or seat belt.
- Car Seat Recommendations: Review NHTSA’s recommendations for the best car seat for your child’s age and size.
- Find and Compare: Find and compare car seats with NHTSA’s handy car seat finder, which also searches specific brands.
