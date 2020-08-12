Smiling crossing guard helps students safely cross street
The Franklin Police Department is looking to hire school crossing guards.

The position calls for part-time hours — guards are responsible for pedestrian safety and efficient vehicular traffic flow in assigned school zones.

The ideal applicant is assertive, tactful and able to work in varying weather conditions, a release from FPD says. Starting pay is $18.48 an hour.

 

