The Franklin Police Department is looking to hire school crossing guards.
The position calls for part-time hours — guards are responsible for pedestrian safety and efficient vehicular traffic flow in assigned school zones.
The ideal applicant is assertive, tactful and able to work in varying weather conditions, a release from FPD says. Starting pay is $18.48 an hour.
