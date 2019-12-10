A Franklin Police Officer was injured while attempting to arrest four Memphis woman suspected of stealing from the CoolSprings Galleria.
The officer was not seriously hurt.
According to a release from FPD, plain clothes officers were watching the women after they "began acting suspiciously in the CoolSprings Galleria parking lot."
According to police, Eugenia Thomas, Samora Woods, and Davianna Livingston all entered Macy’s and quickly began selecting large quantities of merchandise. The release says that Laquasha Irving pulled up to the curb when the other three women left the store with armfuls of stolen merchandise.
The officer was injured while attempting to arrest one of the suspects who had gotten into the car. Poice say Irving put the vehicle into reverse and accelerated, causing the car to strike a police officer’s head and knocking the officer to the ground and striking the police car.
Sixty-one items of clothing valued at $4,300 were recovered, as well as anti-theft tools and marijuana, the release says.
All four suspects are out on bond and due in court on Dec. 19 at 1 p.m.
FPD says the department is saturating the Cool Springs area as part of Operation Not in Our Mall, which has netted more than 31 arrests and led to the recovery of more than $13,000 is stolen merchandise since Black Friday. Heavy police presence will continue in Cool Springs through Christmas.
