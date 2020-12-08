The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect of an armed robbery on Nov. 27.
According to an FPD news release, the incident took place on Columbia Avenue when police said that an unidentified Black male held a knife to the face of an unidentified Chili's Bar and Grill employee who was walking to his vehicle after the end of his shift.
Police did not release the time of the incident or the amount of cash that the suspect got away with during the robbery, but did say that the suspect slashed the tire of a the victim's vehicle before fleeing on foot, leaving the victim unharmed.
Now police are hoping that someone will come forward with more information about the crime and the suspect, and they are offering an undisclosed amount of cash as a reward for information.
"Police want to remind citizens, especially restaurant employees who may be carrying cash from tips, etc., to be vigilant when going to their cars at the end of their shift," the news release reads. "Leaving in groups of two or more can increase your safety and help prevent crime."
Police ask that anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (615) 794-4000 or by submitting an anonymous eTip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.