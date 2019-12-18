Franklin Police say an overnight stabbing happened at Viera Cool Springs apartments at 300 N. Royal Oaks Boulevard on Tuesday night.
At around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a 19-year-old man was repeatedly stabbed in the parking lot by a black male wearing a hoodie, according to police.
Policy say the injuries were serious, but the victim is in stable condition at the hospital. The motive in this stabbing is unclear.
The Franklin Police Department is asking area residents to check their doorbell cams for anything that might help. If you have any information about this case, call Franklin Police: (615)794-2513.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.