Residents in downtown Franklin’s Hincheyville neighborhood are expecting another big turnout this Halloween, according to a release from the Franklin Police Department.
Officers will close West Main Street and Fair Street to vehicle traffic between 7th & 11th Avenues, and 9th Avenue between Natchez St. & 96W from 5pm-9pm for trick-or-treaters Thursday, Oct. 31.
See a map here.
Franklin Police officers and firefighters will be handing out candy and glow necklaces to children within the closure. Trick-or-treat days and times in Franklin are set by individual neighborhoods and homeowner associations.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children are at higher risk of being hit by a car and seriously injured on Halloween than any other night of the year. Reasons include:
They often choose to take the shortest route, which may mean darting out between parked cars rather than taking the safer route of crossing at corners.
They are not good at evaluating potential traffic threats.
They are more likely to ignore their peripheral vision and are generally less attentive to their surroundings.
They tend to take more risks.
They cannot cross the street as rapidly as adults.
They may be distracted by other children’s costumes and actions, and home decorations.
Police encourage parents to trick-or-treat with their kids, and be sure to tell them that some people driving cars may not see or slow down for them. Motorists are urged to slow down and use extra caution Thursday night, as Franklin streets will be filled with excited children.
