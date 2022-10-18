The Franklin Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Murfreesboro Road on Friday night.
The checkpoint was announced by the City of Franklin in a news release and aims to help stop impaired drivers on Franklin's roadways, adding that officers working the checkpoint will be paid overtime through grant funding from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
"Checkpoints are one of the many traffic safety measures Franklin Police use to prevent DUI crashes," the city said in the release. "We ask Franklin drivers to exercise caution and never drive while impaired."
According to Tennessee state law, law enforcement agencies are required to publicly announce checkpoints prior to their implementation.
