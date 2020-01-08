A West Virginia woman was arrested Monday for stealing a car from the Mallory Lane Walmart in Franklin.
At 7 a.m. Monday morning, Franklin Police got a call that a vehicle was stolen from the Walmart parking lot. Police say 32-year-old Kristen Kelley of West Virginia, stole the car after finding a spare key in the unlocked car, according to a release.
Kelley loaded items she had just shoplifted from Walmart into the car before driving away, police say.
Officers found Kelley attempting to remove the stolen vehicle’s license plate at a nearby Culver’s restaurant.
Kelley remains jailed on a $110,000 bond — she's been Charged with Auto Theft, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Introduction of Contraband (drugs) into a Penal Institution. Her court date is Jan. 16.
