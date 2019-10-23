A driver was arrested and charged with DUI following an injury crash on I-65 at 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a release from the Franklin Police Department.
Officers found that 23-year-old Mackenzie Kruger was impaired, and also found empty beer cans in Kruger’s vehicle.
Kruger is free on the $1,500 bond set by the Magistrate and is due in court on Oct. 31.
