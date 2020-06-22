On September 22, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed into law the Emancipation Proclamation, decreeing the freedom of more than 3.5 million enslaved Black men and women.
It wouldn’t be until June 19 of 1865, however, that the last enslaved people were freed in Texas after Union General Gordon Granger visited the city of Galveston and publicly pronounced that all slaves were free.
Exactly 155 years and one day later, the Franklin community celebrated this historic day on Saturday at the First Missionary Baptist Church, a day that is commonly referred to as Juneteenth, Freedom Day or Emancipation Day.
Celebrating Juneteenth around the theme of ‘resetting minds and hearts,’ the lot of the First Missionary Baptist Church was filled with dozens of booths including voter registration stations and vendors, with a stage and microphone set up for both live music performances and speakers.
Among the first to speak was Sonya Johnson, Education Engagement Manager for United Way of Williamson County and local activist.
“Texas was the last Confederate state to receive the news of the Emancipation Proclamation, declaring that all enslaved persons were free,” Johnson said.
“So why did it take Texas so long to hear about the news? Well first, Texas is isolated more geographically. And secondly, there was a resistance to change.”
Johnson continued, explaining the process by which General Granger had announced those enslaved in Texas were then free.
Granger, along with 2,000 federal troops, occupied Galveston on June 18, with Granger announcing the emancipation of all those held captive from the balcony of the Ashton Villa, a historic home that still stands today.
Johnson also noted Granger’s connection to Williamson County, that being Fort Granger in Franklin, a near 275,000 square foot Union fort built in 1863.
“If I use words like oppression, prejudice, discrimination, it's assumed that it's a minority issue, but freedom to be free from harassment, unfairness and biases is what we all want no matter the color of our skin,” Johnson said. “Please remember today in its importance and purpose; it is to reflect on the past, to reset a new future, and to reach reconciliation.”
Another organizer of the event was Howard Garrett Jr., a former candidate for Franklin alderman and community activist.
When asked about the celebration’s theme of “reset,” Garret said that given the current racial inequalities that still persist today, a collective reset in the hearts and minds of Americans was necessary to break down the barriers to true equality.
“After 400 years, the black community is still dealing with racial injustices, still dealing with police brutality, and it's important as a community that we reset our minds, and most importantly reset our hearts,” Garrett said.
“There is going to be no legislation that's going to change the way that we think about each other, and so resetting is [not only] acknowledging and celebrating the past, but also moving forward, resetting the mindset of the structure that was built to keep black people out and [from] being a part of the community.”
Beyond resetting the way people look at inequalities and the structural forces that maintain them, Garrett said it was important to put that newfound mindset into action, directing his comments towards the leadership of the city of Franklin.
“Some of the things that the city of Franklin can do is pour more into the African American community; make sure our housing is up to code and not out of code, putting a park where the kids have places to go, getting some city-wide events or programming together to give resources to our young people,” Garrett said.
“Also, just coming into the community and just hearing what [they] have to say and what they're having issues with. Those small steps will give the African American community the power to know that they live in a city that actually supports them.”
