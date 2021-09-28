Thirteen of the 14 candidates running for Franklin alderman seats took to the pulpit at Franklin City Hall Monday night for a forum.
During the forum, candidates were given one minute to introduce themselves, the opportunity to answer two different questions, and one minute for closing remarks.
Across all wards, candidates echoed the need to control the growth of Franklin and improve the city’s infrastructure, specifically its water-sewer systems, sidewalks and roads.
With the passing of Pearl Bransford last November, Franklin didn’t just lose an alderman. Bransford, a Black woman, was the only minority on the board.
There are four residents running for Bransford’s at-large seat: Gabrielle Hanson, John E. Haynes, Bhavani Muvvala and Alan Simms. Haynes, who is Black, and Muvvala, who is Indian, are the only two candidates of color in the race.
Hanson gave the most polarizing responses of the at-large candidates: On the question of how to increase affordable housing in Franklin, Hanson said that people who can afford to live in Franklin can “live their dreams,” and that people who wanted to live there should work harder in order to be able to. Hanson also made it a point to say she was against all mandates.
“I’m against all mandates,” Hanson said. “Your health is between you and your doctor.”
In contrast, Muvvala, Haynes and Simms tailored their answers to the issues with each of their unique backgrounds shaped their perspective and candidacy.
Muvvala, an immigrant, who has lived on two continents and in multiple places in the United States, expressed his pride for Franklin. He feels called to give back to his community.
Haynes, who is a pastor, clung to his rare status as a Franklin native saying he has seen both the good and the bad of the city over the course of his life. He said one knows or cares for the town quite like he does.
There are five vacant seats, including a single seat in each of the four wards, as well as the late Pearl Bransford’s at-large seat. Board veteran Beverly Burger, who represents the first ward and has been on the board 16 years, is the only candidate running unopposed.
Election day is Oct. 26 and early voting begins on Oct. 6 and goes through Oct. 21 at the county building at 1320 West Main Street in Franklin.
