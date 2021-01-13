A familiar face to the city of Franklin could be making a return to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen after aldermen voted Tuesday night on a method for filling the vacancy left by the late Pearl Bransford.
Alderman-at-Large Brandy Blanton recommended that former Franklin Mayor John Schroer serve in Bransford’s seat until the municipal election is held in October. Bransford, who was elected to the board as alderman at large in 2007, died Nov. 27 at the age of 68.
“I'd like us to consider John Schroer,” Blanton said as she made a motion on one of the five options aldermen had before them in selecting Bransford’s replacement. “He served with Pearl on the [Franklin Special School District] school board and she was alderman when he was mayor.”
After an amendment to the option was made stipulating that a replacement would be approved at the next board meeting and that person would not seek election in October, the resolution passed by a vote of 6-1. The nay vote came from Dana McLendon, 2nd Ward, who proposed an option that would leave the seat empty until the October election.
“I have spoken with former Mayor Schroer, and he is willing to step up and serve his city again in this capacity,” Blanton said. “And he made it very clear he has no intention to keep this position or run for any elected position ever again.”
Schroer was elected mayor of Franklin in 2007 and served in that position until he was appointed commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Transportation in January 2011 by then Gov. Bill Haslam. Schroer, who is retired, was also a member of the FSSD Board of Education for 13 years and served as chairman for 11 of those years.
While aldermen approved the concept for filling the vacant seat Tuesday night, they are expected to vote to officially name Schroer as the interim alderman at large at the next BOMA meeting Jan. 26. If approved, Schroer would be sworn in that night.
To see the full meeting and the work session from Tuesday night, visit the city of Franklin’s Facebook page or Franklin TV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.