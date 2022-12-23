Fire heavily damaged a six-unit apartment complex in Franklin on Friday which displaced all of the residents but resulted in no injuries.
According to a Franklin Fire Department news release, emergency crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Fairground Street just before 8 a.m. where they found flames coming from the front and back windows of the middle unit of the single-story building.
That unidentified occupant of that unit wasn't inside when firefighters arrived, but later told FFD that he discovered the fire in the apartment's bathroom and front room, eventually exiting the apartment and flagging down a motorist who called 911.
"The fire quickly extended into the common attic shared by the entire building, as well as the crawlspace," the news release reads.
No one was injured, but a fire today has displaced all occupants of a six-unit apartment building: https://t.co/uKbSa4uIz9 pic.twitter.com/A4qnSmnx6w— Franklin Fire Department, Franklin, TN (@FranklinFire) December 23, 2022
Franklin Fire Captain Bill Almon said there was a smoke alarm in the unit that was going off when firefighters arrived, but the occupant indicated that’s not what woke him.
"Multiple kerosene space heaters and stored kerosene were found inside the apartment," the news release reads. "They could not be ruled out as the cause of the fire. There was also a wall heater in use in the bathroom that could not be ruled out as the cause."
FFD did not say how many people were displaced, but the American Red Cross is assisting the victims.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.