The Franklin High School band will celebrate its 84-year history in the Franklin community with its March Across Time virtual event Thursday, May 20, at 7 p.m.
All alumni, family members and community supporters are invited to this free event, which will feature alumni interviews, as well as highlights of band performances spanning the years from its founding in 1937 to the present day. Following the documentary-style showcase, attendees will have the opportunity for a virtual reunion.
“So many alumni and their families have fond memories from their time participating in the Franklin Band, and we thought this would be a great opportunity to engage with as many of them as possible,” said Beth Simpson, who leads the band’s Alumni Relations and is the daughter of Wayne Simpson, Franklin High’s band director from 1968 to 2003.
“Our goal is that this event offers the first of many chances to reconnect with the band program.”
According to the band’s current director, Jacob Campos, “the Franklin Band’s story is a key part of the Franklin community’s story, with a reach way beyond the high school itself.
“Our No. 1 core value is community, and we believe that the community in which we live and our own community within Franklin High School shape who we are, and we shape those in return,” Campos said. “We have been so fortunate to have the support of the Franklin community, and we try to give back in as many ways as we can — March-a-Thons celebrating local veterans, multiple parades each year, community performances by the marching band, and concerts by our many ensembles.”
The band has represented Franklin nationwide, receiving recognition and accolades in regional and national performances.
