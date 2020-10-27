The Franklin-based company accused of attempting to deploy former special forces personnel to intimidate voters in Minnesota has reversed its plans to provide "security services" in and around election day.
As previously reported, the company came under fire from the Minnesota Attorney General's Office and is named as a defendant in a Federal lawsuit alleging acts of voter intimidation.
According to an Oct. 23 news release, an assurance was announced by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office detailing that Atlas Aegis will not recruit or provide private security in the state during the upcoming election.
The written assurance also includes an admittance by Atlas Aegis that it was wrong to suggest it was recruiting security for “protection of election polls” in Minnesota, via online advertisements that were detailed in the federal complaint.
“Minnesotans should expect that our elections will run as safely, smoothly, and securely as they always have. One of the reasons is that my office and our partners are actively enforcing our laws against threatening, frightening, or intimidating voters,” Ellison said in the news release.
“I’m holding Atlas Aegis to account for their misstatements about recruiting security for polling places in Minnesota that potentially frightened Minnesota voters. They won’t be doing it again and will not be anywhere in Minnesota before, during, or after Election Day.”
“Minnesota and federal law are clear: it is strictly illegal to intimidate or interfere with voters. I want to make it crystal clear to anyone who is even thinking about intimidating voters that I will not hesitate to enforce the laws against it to the fullest extent,” Ellison added.
According to the news release, Atlas Aegis was never asked specifically to provide election security, but was informed of the staffing request through industry contacts on behalf of an unnamed Minnesota security company to work on private property on and around Nov. 3.
Atlas Aegis then solicited individuals in its network for the assignment that they did not at the time know would include the goal “to protect election polls,” the AG's office said.
"Atlas Aegis and its chairman Anthony Caudle misunderstood the potential scope of work, which did not include any security at or near polling places or 'election sites," the news release said. "Caudle had no direct information to suggest that Minnesota election officials or Minnesota law enforcement were aware that 'armed civilians intended to guard polling sites,' as he represented to the Washington Post."
The news release also detailed that statements made to the Post were "incorrect," and were not meant to "intimidate, coerce, or threaten Minnesota voters, poll workers, or others aiding or urging Minnesota voters to vote; or to make Minnesota voters less willing to vote."
Additionally the written assurance ensures that no officers, employees or contractors of Atlas Aegis will be present in Minnesota in November to act as "security" at any polling place or election site in the state.
Atlas Aegis also denied any knowledge of any other individuals or groups who plan to provide election day "security" in Minnesota.
According to the news release, Atlas Aegis agrees to the following terms of the Assurance of Discontinuance with the state, with violations of the agreement resulting in a $50,000 fine:
- Atlas Aegis shall not provide any protective agent services in Minnesota from Oct. 22, 2020 through Jan. 1, 2022.
- Atlas Aegis will not seek to intimidate voters, in Minnesota or elsewhere, in connection with the election.
- Atlas Aegis shall communicate to each and every listserv, job board, and individual to whom it originally sent its request for election security in Minnesota that it was wrong to suggest the scope of work included “protection of election polls.”
While the state's concerns over Atlas Aegis appear to have been quelled, the company and its co-founder are still listed as defendants in a Federal civil suit.
As previously reported, that ongoing suit was filed in the US District Court for the District of Minnesota by the Council on American-Islamic Relations of Minnesota (CAIRMN) and the League of Women Voters of Minnesota against Atlas Aegis LLC, Atlas Aegis’ co-founder and Chairman Anthony Caudle, and “John Does #1-10.”
Requests for comment from Atlas Aegis were not returned.
