Another Franklin High School basketball standout will become a Griffon.
Reed Kemp, an integral member of the Admirals' historic 2018-19 team and our 2019-20 WillCo Boys Basketball Player of the Year, has signaled his college commitment.
The senior will be joining his old teammate Reese Glover at Western Missouri. Glover is now a sophomore with the team.
"Committed," his Twitter post said with him in Western Missouri gear.
Western Missouri's coach is Will Martin, a Battle Ground Academy graduate. Former BGA star Nate Moran, who played at Lipscomb, is a former graduate assistant with the program.
Kemp was 11-AAA's district MVP last season and helped the Admirals reach the regional tournament this past February.
He will start his senior season this fall with Franklin, where he will once again be the focal point of its offensive attack.
