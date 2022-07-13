The Franklin Board Of Mayor And Aldermen met for one of their scheduled meetings of the month Tuesday to vote on various considerations of construction projects in Franklin.
Each motion for approval passed unanimously.
Staff presented plans for the Wood Duck Court PUD Subdivision located on the property east of Carothers Parkway and south of Murfreesboro Road in Ward 33. The group intends to construct 237 multi-family units with eight buildings.
The developers have requested an extension of their current vesting, which concludes on Sept. 9, 2022. If not extended, project entitlements would cease to exist, and stop work orders would have to be issued if applicable.
The developer cited ever-changing market conditions, impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the significant amount of coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency as the reasons for the delay.
Aldermen Jason Potts, whose ward this project falls under, noted citizen concerns surrounding light pollution across the parking lot. Nevertheless, The Board Of Mayor And Aldermen still unanimously passed a vesting extension of three years.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a similar vestment extension for the Madison PUD subdivision at 801 Del Rio Pike.
Ward boundaries ordinance given passage
Although not read during the meeting, the Board Of Mayor And Aldermen gave the third, final reading and passing of Ordinance 2022-16. The ordinance will realign ward boundaries to distribute the Franklin population across all four wards more evenly.
Based on the 2020 census count, Ward 3, the southeast region of Franklin, is significantly larger than the other three wards. By adjusting the boundaries to accommodate roughly 21,000 residents in each ward, the city can provide a more “equal voice” for Franklin citizens.
The city estimates 2,258 residents will be moved from Ward 4 to Ward 2, 3493 from Ward 3 to Ward 4, 411 from Ward 4 to Ward 3 and 168 from Ward 1 to Ward 3. These changes will now take effect.
Civil War Historical Commission adds members
Finally, The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the appointment of Blake Wintory, Marlene Holmes, Tony Morreale, Frederick Reed and Colbi Layne Hogan to The Civil War Historical Commission, which is set to meet Thursday.
