Gaining the upper hand in the first installment of the “Battle of Franklin” Friday night, the Franklin Admirals boys basketball team (16-4, 1-0) tallied their first district victory this season on the road, 69-61, against the Centennial Cougars (9-6, 1-1).
“We will have another one right around the corner where we will see these guys again,” said Franklin head coach Jason Tigert. “I have super respect for Coach Moore and the Centennial program. To come in here and somehow get a win is super exciting.”
“This is a fun night and great for our community,” said Centennial head coach Jeremy Moore. “A lot of electricity in the gym. Wish we could have had a different result. I don’t think there was a better environment and atmosphere in the state of Tennessee.”
“It means so much, especially with this Natchez game adding even more meaning to it,” said Franklin senior Noah Magee. “We were prepared for this game and knew we had to be at our max focus to win.”
Both teams honored the Natchez High School Panthers alumni (a former African American high school in Franklin) and played in blue and gold uniforms.
In the first quarter, Centennial held a slight advantage with 3-pointers and jumpers by sophomores Tanner Lee and sophomore Dominic Reed to lead at the end of the frame 17-13.
Franklin battled back in the second quarter as the trio of junior Jack Medalie, senior Tom Fortner and Magee helped the Admirals grab the advantage at the break 29-27.
The Admirals lived in the paint and from behind the arc as Medalie, Fortner, Magee and sophomore Davis Long gave Franklin a little more breathing room in the third quarter 49-42.
Franklin continued to fire on all cylinders in the fourth quarter with big baskets from Medalie, Fortner, Magee, Long and sophomore Sam Medalie to close out the rivalry game, 69-61.
Centennial’s leading scorers were sophomores Lee with 19 points and Reed with 17 points.
“Both of those sophomores work really hard in practice,” said Coach Moore. “They are kids that will continue to get better and better.”
Franklin had three players in double figures with Magee and Medalie with 19 points each and Fortner with 15.
“We want balanced scoring,” said Coach Tigert. “We like it when we can get multiple guys involved scoring the basketball throughout the evening.”
“We move the ball and are unselfish,” said Magee. “We all have confidence in each other. If I miss a shot or am not hitting in one game, then someone else will step up.”
Centennial will travel to Nolensville next Tuesday.
“It is going to be a tough game,” said Coach Moore. “Coach (Todd) Babington does a good job with his team. They will be super prepared to play us. We will use this game as an opportunity to get better and try to grow our team.”
Franklin will host Brentwood on Tuesday.
“We have to get ready mentally for another great atmosphere,” said Coach Tigert.
“We want to come out with max focus,” said Magee. “It should be a big one.”
