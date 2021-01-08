The Franklin boys basketball team has recognized two of its best recent Admirals for career accomplishments.
Reed Kemp, the Home Page's 2019-20 Player of the Year, and Matt Thurman, a key piece of the team's 2018-19 state tournament team, both cracked 1,000 points for their careers recently.
Kemp and Thurman both joined the thousand point club on Nov. 21, according to the school.
Both were recognized in Franklin's game Tuesday at home versus Summit, which it won 75-31.
The team (11-2, 4-1) plays rival Centennial Friday night.
