The Franklin Admirals boys basketball team (9-2, 3-1) powered their way to victory over the Nolensville Knights Tuesday night at Nolensville (6-3, 0-0) 71-41.
“We are happy with the outcome,” said Franklin head coach Jason Tigert. “We knew they were missing their two best scorers, so we thought tonight would be a much better matchup for us and a good game moving forward.”
“You can take a lot more from thirty point losses than 30 point wins,” said Nolensville head coach Todd Babington. “We are just at a point right now where we need to get better and it starts at the top with me.”
In the first quarter, the Admirals offense started strong with layups and three pointers from seniors Taylor Spierto, Aidan Smylie and Matt Thurman to take an early 22-12 lead.
Franklin’s offense continued to catch fire as the dynamic trio of Spierto, Smylie and Thurman continued to hit jumpers and long range shots to pad the Admirals lead 37-25 at halftime.
The Admirals put on an offensive show from downtown by Spierto, Smylie, Thurman and senior Reed Kemp in the third quarter to stretch the lead to 55-32.
“We had a big third quarter where we were able to stream together a bunch of stops,” said Coach Tigert. “I think we did a much better job of taking charges tonight, which helped us keep the basketball out of the paint.”
Franklin’s fourth quarter scoring clinic from juniors Noah Magee, Tom Fortner and freshman Davis Long sealed the victory 71-41.
The Admirals leading scorers were Smylie with 18 points, Thurman with 13 points and Spierto with 11 points.
“These three guys are capable (of scoring),” said Coach Tigert. “Taylor is one of those that takes what is given to him. Aiden Smylie is an extremely unselfish basketball player, and his skill set is very high. Matt Thurman is a 1,000-plus point scorer in his career, so he knows how to put the ball in the basket.”
Nolensville’s leading scorer was senior Davin Watkins with 10 points.
“Davin is extremely good at getting in the lane,” said Coach Babington. “He was able to continue that tonight and help us.”
Franklin will travel to Riverdale Wednesday night.
“I want to see our guys come out and compete against a very good team,” said Coach Tigert.
Nolensville will face Brentwood at home on Jan. 5.
“There are two ways that this season can go,” said Coach Babington. “I hope that we can respond and put up a good fight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.