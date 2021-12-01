The Franklin Admirals boys basketball team (4-1) notched a huge victory on the road Tuesday night over the Nolensville Knights (3-2) in 4A basketball play, 64-50.
“Anytime you can win on the road, it is a good one in this county,” said Franklin Admirals head coach Jason Tigert. “I have to give Nolensville credit for making it a super competitive game in the second half. They never gave up. I was really impressed with those guys.”
“One thing we talked about at halftime was that no matter what the score was we are all bought-in together,” said Nolensville head coach Todd Babington. “We played well in the second half. It was not just that we hit some shots. We were doing the right things on defense and getting some stops. In the end, Franklin is a good team and they made a couple of good plays towards the end of the game. We just did not have enough in the tank.”
In the first quarter, Franklin got off to a hot start with 3-pointers and jumpers by junior Jack Medalie, senior Tom Fortner, senior Noah Magee and sophomore Davis Long to take the frame, 22-10.
The 3-point clinic continued in the second quarter as Medalie, Fortner, Magee, Long, senior Michael Faragalli and sophomore Cameron Swist padded the Admirals lead to 45-23 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Nolensville clawed back into the game with behind the arc shooting by senior Cody Farmer, junior Charles Winfrey, senior Reese Turner, junior Wyatt Lusty, sophomore Carter Henninger and sophomore Jaden Clark. The Knights cut the deficit, but still trailed at the end of the frame, 56-43.
Franklin closed it out in the fourth quarter with clutch long-range shots and free throws by the quartet of Tom Fortner, Jack Medalie, Davis Long and Noah Magee to seal the victory, 74-60.
The Knights leading scorers were Cody Farmer with 19 points and sophomore Jaden Clark with 12 points.
“They were very steady in the second half,” said Coach Babington. “They played really well and handled the pressure. They were able to get free, get to the line, and hit a couple of shots.”
The Admirals had four players in double figures: Medalie and Fortner had 18 points each, Magee had 14 points and Long had 11 points.
“We are super excited to have balance,” said Coach Tigert. “That is something we talk about and want to have multiple threats out there on the floor.”
Nolensville will travel to Spring Hill on Friday night.
“We are just hoping to build off this game and start putting together our rotation,” said Coach Babington. “We want to figure out what guys roles are. This was a good step toward that.”
Franklin will travel to Glencliff on Thursday before facing Columbia Central at home on Friday.
“It is early in the year still, and we just want to keep on getting better,” said Coach Tigert. “We want to collect more offensive rebounds, create a few more deflections defensively and value the ball a little more.”
