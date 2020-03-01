For a team that was generally viewed as overachievers considering the talent they lost from a year ago, the Franklin Rebels certainly weren’t ready to settle for merely advancing to the Region 6-AAA tournament.
Unfortunately, it’s a fate they will have to accept.
Hopes of repeating as regional champions were quickly dashed as the Rebels were outgunned by the Hillsboro Burros in a 64-46 defeat Saturday evening at Overton High School in Nashville. Franklin fell behind early and was never able to catch up on a night where the team couldn’t catch a break.
“I’m disappointed, it was just a really bad shooting night for us,” Franklin head coach Jason Tigert told Home Page of a Rebels squad which shot just 17/54 (31%) from the floor, including an abysmal 2/26 (7%) from three-point range. “When you miss shots, that leads to transition and Hillsboro capitalized.
“Transition defense isn’t exactly our strength and when you’re missing shot after shot, it just leads to some easy buckets on the other end.”
Hillsboro set the tone right out the gate, with Jaylen ‘JP’ Pegues (game-high 26 points) drilling a three on the opening possession. The night never got any easier, with the Rebels trailing by double digits for most of the game.
The lone bright spot early was the low-post presence of junior Matt Thurman (9 points, 12 rebounds, 2 blocks), but not nearly enough to fend off a Burro stampede as Franklin trailed 19-7 after one.
A three by junior point guard and regular season D11-AAA MVP Reed Kemp (11 points) set the tone for the Rebels to keep pace in the second quarter, though having to fight for every point—including at the official scorer’s table.
A halftime discrepancy had Franklin trailing 33-17, with a 10-minute debate on point distribution eventually unearthing an error and resulting in a 12-point halftime deficit rather than 16 heading into the second half.
It was the only battle Franklin would win all night.
“Everyone was just off tonight,” Tigert admitted. “7% from three-point range… that’s a recipe for disaster. You can’t get away with that versus a bad team, much less somebody like Hillsboro.”
The mismatch in sheer athleticism played a big part in the rout, with Hillsboro getting the job done from long range as well as on the inside. As much was exhibited by senior post Ryan Wllcox (16 points), who had two emphatic dunks on the night.
One such sequence came late in the second quarter, having lost his shoe in the process and playing a full possession of defense on the other end with just one sneaker yet enough of a presence to prevent a rally of any kind.
By the time Wilcox went well above the rim, the Burros had extended their lead to 20 midway through the fourth quarter, though the game was functionally over long before that point.
Spirited low-post play by Thurman and Aiden Smylie (11 points, 12 rebounds) helped chip away at any insurmountable lead by the Burros but never to the point of threatening a momentum shift.
“The boys kept battling,” noted Tigert. “But it was just an off night overall–and it came at the worst possible time.”
Baskets by Pegues and Kemp inside the final three minutes of the game marked the final points scored by starters on either team. As the benches emptied and the court featured rostered talent who hadn’t seen much playing time throughout the season, Hillsboro was able to begin mental preparation for Tuesday’s regional semifinal matchup versus Brentwood while Franklin was left to reflect on a year along with optimism for the year ahead.
“We had high expectations coming into this season; we expected to win,” insisted Tigert, who transferred from Dickson Co. The coach inherited a team who lost more than 45 points worth of offensive production from a Franklin team who advanced to the state tournament for the first time in 30 years.
This group will have to wait until next year to revive that dream, though one that was well within reach as recent as their District 11-AAA championship game versus Dickson Co.
“We thought we were playing our best ball of the year at this time,” stated Tigert, whose Rebels advanced to the district finals following an upset win over regular season champ Brentwood. “But then we had a couple of bad minutes versus Dickson, and that’s the difference in winning District and playing Hunter’s Bend in the first round of Regions, and a matchup with Hillsboro.
“Ultimately, we would’ve liked to win the district championship, but it didn’t work out. We had to replace a lot of talent. The guys came to work every day. It didn’t pay off today unfortunately. But now, with a lot of juniors on this team, we have a lot of guys coming back and we will work to make sure we’re never again in a situation like we were (on Saturday).”
Franklin ends its season with a 20-9 record. Meanwhile, Hillsboro improves to 19-7 and advances to the semifinal round versus a Brentwood team they beat 49-32 last December.
The two squads met in the same portion of the regional tournament one year ago, with the Bruins posting a 50-43 win as part of their run to the state tournament.
The winner of Brentwood-Hillsboro will advance to the finals, which will also ensure a place in the sub-state tournament.
